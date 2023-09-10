Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. K. Ganapathy Subramaniam, head of marketing, LT Foods, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I love consuming a broad spectrum of content when I am not working. I am a movie buff and I love reading. This helps me unwind. I am really fond of comics and ‘The Adventures of Tintin’ is my favourite series. In the other genres, I enjoy reading the works of Arthur Conan Doyle, Stephen Hawking, Yuval Noah Harari, Satyajit Ray, R.K. Narayan and Khushwant Singh.

How do you spend your weekends?

I use my weekends to re-energise myself by striking a healthy work-life balance. I love to experiment with cooking, I find great pleasure in trying out recipes from various cuisines. This helps me express my creative side. This also deepens my connection with the culinary world, which is relevant to my association with food brands in my professional capacity.

Apart from this, I enjoy road trips and catching up with friends and making more friends. Whether it’s enjoying a meal together, engaging in meaningful conversations, or simply spending quality time, nurturing relationships is an essential aspect of my personal well-being.

What are your favourite gadgets?

While I don’t personally identify or get tied up with specific gadgets, one essential item always accompanies me is my headphone. Although not typically classified as a gadget, headphones have become an indispensable part of my routine, particularly in the midst of cluttered environments. Whether commuting through bustling city streets, working in a busy office, or simply seeking moments of relaxation, my headphones provide me with the much-needed ‘me-time’ and help me focus on what matters most to me.

Camera, that is something which is always with me when I am travelling. I love capturing the moments and then reliving them at leisure.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If not into marketing, I would definitely have been an Astrophysicist. The study of space, stars, planets, and the intricacies of the universe has always fascinated me. I find great joy in seeking answers to fundamental questions about the nature of our universe and our existence. Having earned my Honours in Physics from Sri Venkateswara College (Delhi University), I have developed a strong foundation in scientific principles and a deep appreciation for the wonders of the universe.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I prefer to vacation in the lap of nature and experience grassroots. I like to visit lesser-explored places, which are nestled in the natural surroundings. While travelling, I prefer sure travelling by road. Road trips allow me to experience the journey.

One of my favourite such spots is Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia. It’s a UNESCO heritage site, which is built on lakes and is surrounded by crystal waters. Another vacation spot I am fond of is Pangot and Kilbury Bird Sanctuary. Located close to Nainital, the sanctuary is famous for numerous bird species. It is surrounded by dense forests of oak, pine, and rhododendron, providing ample bird-watching opportunities. I must also mention Jawai village, near Sumerpur town in Pali District. It is one of the largest reservoirs in Rajasthan and is known for its leopard habitat.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

My favourite movie is ‘Pursuit of Happiness’. It’s a compelling and inspiring film. I resonate with it for its heartfelt storytelling, remarkable performances and most importantly, its message that anyone can achieve their dreams and find happiness if they persevere and believe in themselves.

One more movie which I can’t skip mentioning is ‘Padayappa’, one of the cult movies of Thalaiva Rajinikanth. It’s a must-watch!

