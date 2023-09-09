Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Avanish Agarwal, consulting CMO, SMAAASH, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When not working, it is important for me to stay updated with the latest trends and developments in the gaming industry. This can involve playing games, exploring new gaming technologies, attending industry events, or networking with other professionals in the field. I also like to spend time at Smaaash and just see the sheer joy kids get by playing arcade and VR games!

How do you spend your weekends?

Particularly on weekends, I’d like to follow my passion for food and beverages. I like to visit new restaurants across the city and try variety of dishes as me and my wife, we both are big foodies and we love to try new dishes. Occasionally we also embark on a small weekend trip to get away from the hustle bustle of the city and just sit in the woods and enjoy a good cup of coffee in the rain along with pakodas!

What are your favourite gadgets?

Interesting question! As I spend a lot of time watching reviews on the new tech but by far the most favourite gadget has to be the new MacBook Air M2. It is fast, extremely light and easy to carry and gets the job done. I am heavily invested in the entire Apple Ecosystem!

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

Given an option, I would not choose any other career! This is what I do best and one should do what they are best at it.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

I am a complete mountain man! There is a small village in north called Chitkul and it is cozy and by far out of all the places I have visited this is the most favourite one.

Also Read BrandWagon AdTalk with Archies’ Anita Chhokar

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign you highly recommend watching

TV Show: Mad Men

Movie: Interstellar

Ad Campaign: The one which I thought was very interesting and the recent one is You Are Awful by Netflix.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook