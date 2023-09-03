Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Suhail Chandhok, CEO, U Mumba, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I’m a complete sports nut so even when I’m not working on sports I’d say I like to spend time playing Golf or Padel Tennis or relaxing at home playing with my Dog, Dubki.

How do you spend your weekends?

Oddly enough my weekends are busier than weekdays given there’s more sport through it and I’m juggling multiple roles at the moment, so it’s often hard to catch up with friends and family, but when I do get time, it’s probably eating Chaat and hanging out at home or a close friend’s place and just catching up on life and maybe making them a few cocktails.

What are your favourite gadgets?

My Samsung Tab (not an iPad), Canon 5D Camera + zoom lenses, GoPro for dives and my Golf Rangefinder

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If I could borrow someone’s right knee then I’d wish that I could have fulfilled my career further as a professional Cricketer but honestly, I breathe, live and love sport so even if I did choose another career, it would be in Sport – as a Coach probably. As a Cricket Australia-accredited high-performance Coach, I’d love to do more with that.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Australia & Africa – two places that have my ideal combination of Wildlife (which I love to photograph), the ocean and great sporting culture.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign you highly recommend watching

I watch a lot of Sports documentaries and docu-series, which is probably my favourite category of binge-watching and series’ like All or Nothing, Tiger (on Tiger Woods) and The Last Dance would be my top picks.

Otherwise, favourite TV Shows – Newsroom, Planet Earth, Fawlty Towers,

Movies – Jerry Maguire, Cool Runnings, Senna, Invictus

Ad Campaigns – Nike’s Ads from the Joga Bonito ones to Tiger Woods or Roger Federer generally win it for me but also Gatorade’s commercials over the years, but I have to say my recent favourite has to be the Cred campaigns, especially with Rahul Dravid and Bappi Lahiri.

