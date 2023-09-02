Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Neel Gogia, co-founder, IPLIX Media, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I believe I have a super curious mind so even when I am not working, my mind keeps hopping from one opportunity to another. I am always wondering what new opportunity I can explore or how I can build something new. Apart from this, I try to spend a lot of time travelling with family and friends.

How do you spend your weekends?

One rule of thumb I have in place is to never plan my weekends. Since my weekdays are always structured and organised, spending the weekends spontaneously allows me to unwind and let go of the monotony. So, my weekday can look like a simple day catching up with my friends followed by a dinner with family and sometimes taking a spontaneous trip. I will simply pick up my bag, pack some clothes and decide the destination as I hit the road.

What are your favourite gadgets?

Apart from my smartphone, I have two absolute favourite gadgets I can’t go without. The first one is a smart ring by Oura. It helps me keep a track of my sleep cycle and health which I believe is essential to keep our mind and body healthy. It is fascinating to see how technology is enabling us to build a deeper understanding of our body and mind.

Another favourite one is the soundbar by Bose. It elevates my streaming experience to new heights. I have been using it for a while and now I cannot think about watching T.V. without the soundbar.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If not influencer marketing, I would have loved to build a D2C business from scratch in the nutrition, healthy snacking space. I’m really passionate about fitness and clean eating. Hence, building a nutrition, healthy-snacking D2C brand would have been my next option.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I love taking quick trips in and around Delhi. Rishikesh is my go-to spot. It is in proximity to Delhi and offers a serene environment. I love the calming atmosphere around the river. It helps me to relax and unwind. Outside India, London has become my new favourite vacation place.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I’m a big fan of business documentaries. My top favourites are We Crashed that’s based on the shared workspace company, WeWork and Super pumped that’s based on the founder of Uber. These documentaries have really helped me as an entrepreneur and I recommend everyone to watch them at least once. If we talk about fiction, Sherlock Homes is one show I am conI’ll definitely recommend.

