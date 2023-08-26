Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Deepak Bansal, director, Cantabil Retail India Ltd., talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

Most of the time I’m working, so it becomes quite difficult to take out time. But when I’m not working, I enjoy delving into a good book. It’s my way of exploring different worlds and perspectives. Currently, I’m reading Trusted Leader: 8 pillars that drive results.

How do you spend your weekends?

I love spending quality time with my family, creating memories, and cherishing those precious moments. Watching a series, or a new movie with my family is one of the things I like to do during the weekends.

What are your favourite gadgets?

My favorite gadgets have to be my iPad for uninterrupted reading and my smartwatch for staying on top of my schedule. Both are my perfect companions, whether I’m travelling or heading to work.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I would delve into academia, sharing knowledge and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs would be a rewarding endeavor. I have always been a motivational speaker when it comes to encouraging the younger generation and sharing best practices. This would have been a great career option for me.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

My favorite spot is undoubtedly Santorini and Mykonos Greece.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I would recommend the TV show ‘Breaking Bad’ for its incredible storytelling, the movie ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’ for its powerful message, and the Nike ‘Just Do It’ ad campaign for its inspiring and empowering theme.

