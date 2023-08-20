Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Rajat Raheja, division president, Amdocs, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination, and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I firmly believe and encourage people in maintaining work-life synthesis and practicing personal hobbies. I personally enjoy surfing the ‘Blinkist’ app, for the succinct way it summarizes books and helps me to catch-up on my reading across domains – management, fiction, biographies etc. Apart from that, I enjoy watching Indian classic and comedy movies.

How do you spend your weekends?

I prefer spending time with my family, attending my terrace garden, and playing cricket and board games with my son.

What are your favourite gadgets?

My i-Pad. I use it mostly over my leisure time to watch talks of industry leaders, sportsmen, or listen to interesting podcasts and songs.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

During childhood, I was keen to be an Air Force pilot. The Fighter Jets soaring high in the skies used to fascinate me. Even today, I find the velocity and the maneuvering of the Jets as a reflection of the speed & chain of thoughts that cross our minds.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Andaman and Nicobar Island – Port Blair and Havelock. A beautiful part of India, this pristine island is still relatively untouched by commercialisation. And I keep recommending my friends and relatives this place as a must-visit.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign you highly recommend watching.

Any quirky ad-campaign which brilliantly, yet subtly conveys the message to the viewers, piques my interest. I prefer to watch movies that are well-made with beautiful narratives. The kind of stories that leave an imprint in the mind. Being a strong believer of the art of storytelling, many a times, I refer such stories in my talks to convey the message better to my audience.

