Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Atul Rai, co-founder and CEO, Staqu Technologies, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination, and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

During my non- working hours, I would love to read the latest AI research papers to keep myself updated and stay ahead of others. I love experimenting with the new gadgets, therefore I end up buying a lot of new products across categories.

How do you spend your weekends?

I try to balance my weekends between relaxation and productivity. I cherish quality time with my family while also engaging in hobbies that involve staying abreast of recent technologies to maintain a competitive edge. I devote time to self-improvement, enhancing my personality to present myself more effectively in various aspects of life.

What are your favorite gadgets?

My current favourite gadget is DJI Mavic drone, it is an impressive and versatile aerial device that enables me to capture breathtaking photos and videos from unique perspectives. I prefer assessing my smart home devices, since they have enhanced my daily life with unmatched convenience and ease. Their seamless automation and control, especially the lights, curtains, appliances among others create a futuristic atmosphere while promoting a comfortable and energy-efficient living environment. I thoroughly enjoy exploring the endless possibilities these gadgets offer, making my home a delightful place to reside.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If I could choose another career, I would love to be a sci-fi author. I love to write about new places and characters that would take readers on thrilling intergalactic journeys. Fueled by my passion for science fiction and a deep interest in gadgets, my writing would reflect a captivating blend of imaginative worlds and technological wonders. Since my childhood, I have nurtured a profound curiosity for sci-fi, and the prospect of sharing my creativity and love for the genre through writing is a dream I hold close to my heart.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

My favorite vacation spot is a beach with clear turquoise waters and luxury resorts. I love being able to disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature. It’s the perfect blend of geeky solitude and intellectual tranquility. I can spend hours just sitting on the beach, listening to the waves and watching the sun go down. I also love going for walks in the sand and swimming in the ocean. The peace and quiet of the beach is so refreshing, and it’s a great place to clear my head and relax. I also enjoy staying in luxury resorts. I love the amenities that they have to offer, such as pools, spas, and restaurants. It’s a great way to pamper myself and enjoy some time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I highly recommend watching Game of Thrones, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Apple’s Think Different ad campaign.

Game of Thrones is an epic fantasy series that I’ve been hooked on since the first episode. It’s full of action, intrigue, and political maneuvering, and I’m always on the edge of my seat wondering what’s going to happen next. The Pursuit of Happyness is an inspiring story about a man who never gives up on his dreams, even when things are tough. It’s a great reminder that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.

Apple’s Think Different ad campaign is a timeless classic that celebrates the power of creativity and individuality. It’s a great reminder that we should all be proud of who we are and what we can achieve.

