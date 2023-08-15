Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Sudhanshu Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer, Citykart Retail, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is of utmost importance to me, and I have discovered an excellent way to unwind and recharge outside of work: playing both indoor and outdoor games. Among my favorites are Badminton and Table Tennis, which I enthusiastically engage in with my friends. Regardless of my emotional state—whether I’m stressed, upset, or angry—I make it a point to step out and play. I have found that these recreational activities work wonders in helping me release pent-up emotions and tension. After a good game, I always feel refreshed, rejuvenated, and in a much better state of mind. It’s truly incredible how sports can serve as a powerful outlet to blow off steam and bring a sense of positivity to my life.

How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends are truly special to me as they provide the perfect opportunity to reconnect with my loved ones. Among all the activities I cherish, one stands out as an absolute must-do: spending quality time with my elder son. Together, we eagerly plan our weekends, often opting for enjoyable outings to the park or engaging in spirited football matches. These shared moments create cherished memories that strengthen our bond and make our weekends truly unforgettable.

What are your favorite gadgets?

While I wouldn’t label myself as a gadget enthusiast, I must admit that my iPhone and Apple Watch have become indispensable tools in my daily life. Not only do they assist me in staying connected and organized, but they also play a significant role in helping me unwind and maintain my fitness.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

The retail sector holds a profound significance for me, and I am truly dedicated to pursuing a long-lasting career in this industry. Through my experiences and travels, I have been fortunate to witness the charm and essence of Tier 2/3 cities, which I consider the true essence of Bharat.

As I look ahead to the future, I am inspired to explore new opportunities beyond retail in these cities. My vision is to contribute to the growth and development of these vibrant communities, empowering them with innovative initiatives that address their unique needs and aspirations. By focusing on Tier 2/3 cities, I aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the people and unlock their immense potential.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

Choosing a favorite travel destination is undoubtedly challenging, but if I had to pick one, Switzerland would undoubtedly top my list. Switzerland holds a special place in my heart, as it stands out as one of the most breathtakingly beautiful countries in the world. The allure of the majestic mountains, glistening crystal-clear lakes, and the enchanting charm of the quaint villages all combine to create an unforgettable experience.

While Switzerland holds the crown of my favorite destination, I must also mention two other spots that have captured my heart: the Maldives and Goa. The Maldives’ pristine white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and luxurious overwater villas offer a paradise-like escape, making it a haven for relaxation and indulgence. On the other hand, Goa’s vibrant and eclectic atmosphere, along with its beautiful beaches and rich cultural heritage, create an exciting and immersive vacation experience.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign you highly recommend watching

One TV show that completely captivated me was “Breaking Bad.” From the very first episode, it had me hooked, and before the week was over, I had already binge-watched the entire series. Very few shows in recent memory have had such a compelling and addictive storyline, keeping me on the edge of my seat throughout.

As for the last movie I watched and truly loved, it was “Air.” This movie beautifully portrays the partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike, delivering an inspiring message to entrepreneurs. It emphasizes the importance of perseverance and continuously taking calculated risks until that one decision that can make a monumental impact on your organisation. The film’s storyline and powerful message resonated deeply with me, and it left me feeling motivated and determined to keep pushing forward in my own endeavors.

