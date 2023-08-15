Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Sushant Gupta, founder and chairman, SG Analytics, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I don’t view work in its traditional, transactional connotation – that it is something removed from our life, and that we must extricate ourselves from it to be able to enjoy life’s other joys. However, when I am not busy with work-related activities, the one thing I like most to do is spend time with my wife, Simmi. The uncomplicated joy of companionship, of being able to have simple conversations over shared experiences, or even simply enjoying meaningful silences together – spending time with her is very fulfilling for me.

How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends for me are spent doing things that nourish the soul. I like to spend time on the weekends reading, playing sports, and there is of course meditation that enables me to center myself and filter out all the noise, so the crux of pure thought remains. I also like to spend time on the weekends to learn – new ideas, thoughts – anything that enhances my journey of learning.

What are your favorite gadgets?

The reMarkable notepad has truly enhanced my productivity and organization. Its convenience and ability to capture everything I need in one place have made it an invaluable tool for me. Whether it’s jotting down ideas, taking notes, or sketching, the reMarkable notepad provides a seamless experience that aligns perfectly with my workflow. I highly recommend it to anyone seeking a reliable and versatile digital companion.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

A musician. Why not, when music is the very sound of the universe discovering itself. A while back, I started learning how to play Tabla and it has been a very powerful internal experience for me; the sheer dedication required to stay in-tune, the delicate synchroneity between tone and rhythm make its true labor of love, the pursuit music.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

Goa comes to mind instantly – especially because I have such fond memories of having spent time there with my family and kids – relaxing, rejuvenating and doing all the things we love, together. I travel to Europe frequently, have lived there for a long time and no doubt the region is especially blessed with alluring beauty all throughout but if I must choose, I would love to keep going back to the French countryside with its preserved, unblemished vistas, its picturesque, old-world charm, and an understated elegance that is hard to rival.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign you highly recommend watching

A TV show I would recommend would be ‘Panchayat’ – as for a movie, it would be ‘3 Idiots’, filled with such nostalgia, a coming-of-age story, unlike any other for me.

Recently, I have quite liked the new ad campaign by Paytm, ‘India Kahe Paytm Karo’. I like how nuanced the campaign is – telling everyday stories of Indians and how mobile payments have created an unparalleled impact. I appreciate the subtlety of the storytelling celebrating the brand’s diverse reach, touching the lives of Indians in a phenomenal way!

