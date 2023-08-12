Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Simarpreet Singh, executive director, Hartek Group, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family and indulging in outdoor activities like playing sports or going for long walks. It helps me rejuvenate and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

How do you spend your weekends?

On weekends, I like to catch up on reading books related to business, technology, and personal development. I also make it a point to engage in networking events, attend industry conferences, or mentor budding entrepreneurs whenever possible.

What are your favorite gadgets?

As a tech enthusiast, I appreciate gadgets that enhance productivity and simplify tasks. Some of my favorite gadgets include my smartphone, smartwatch, and noise-canceling headphones, which help me stay connected, organized, and focused.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If I had to choose another career, it would be as a teacher in the field of energy efficiency and sustainability. I am deeply passionate about promoting sustainable practices and renewable energy solutions. As a teacher, I would have the opportunity to educate and empower others to make a positive impact on the environment and contribute to a more sustainable future. It would be incredibly fulfilling to inspire and guide the next generation of leaders in the quest for a greener and more energy-efficient world.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

I have a great fondness for the serene and picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh in India. The tranquility of the mountains and the fresh air provide the perfect setting to unwind and reconnect with nature.

Also Read BrandWagon AdTalk with Finolex Cables’ Amit Mathur

A TV show, movie, and ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I recommend watching the TV show “Breaking Bad” for its gripping storyline and outstanding performances. The movie “The Pursuit of Happyness” is a must-watch as it beautifully portrays the resilience and determination of an individual in the face of adversity. As for an ad campaign, I highly recommend watching Nike’s “Just Do It” campaign, which has consistently inspired individuals to push their limits and achieve greatness.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook