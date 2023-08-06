Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Rachana Gupta, co-founder, Gynoveda, talks to BrandWagon Online about her weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I am not engrossed in work, one activity that brings me immense joy and fulfilment is spending quality time with my family and friends. The opportunity to surround myself with the people I hold dear is truly invaluable and serves as a therapeutic escape from the demands of everyday life. Engaging in heartfelt conversations, sharing laughter, and creating lasting memories together is a cherished experience that rejuvenates my spirit and reinforces the importance of nurturing meaningful relationships. Whether it’s organising gatherings, embarking on adventures, or simply enjoying a cozy evening at home, the time spent with my loved ones is truly precious and holds a special place in my heart.

How do you spend your weekends?

During weekends, I prioritise engaging in activities that allow me to unwind and reconnect with myself on a deeper level. One of the most fulfilling aspects of my weekends is spending quality time with my 17-year-old son. The bond we share is truly precious, and I eagerly anticipate these moments with him. Additionally, my husband, son, and I thoroughly enjoy indulging in leisurely Sunday brunches, where we can relax and engage in free-flowing conversations and laughter. These uplifting moments help us forge stronger connections as a family.

Furthermore, I find solace in embarking on solo drives, accompanied by my carefully curated playlist. This “me-time” is incredibly liberating, allowing me to immerse myself in the soothing sounds of music while enjoying the freedom of the open road. It serves as a much-needed energy booster, reinvigorating my spirit and providing a valuable opportunity for introspection.

What are your favorite gadgets?

Honestly, I must confess that I am not particularly drawn to gadgets, and thus I do not have any favourites to name. If given the option, I would be glad to embrace a gadget-free lifestyle. Instead, I find solace in simplicity and appreciate the beauty of engaging in activities that do not heavily rely on technology. The pursuit of meaningful connections, immersing myself in nature, indulging in creative endeavours, and engaging in face-to-face interactions hold a greater appeal to me than the allure of gadgets. Embracing a gadget-free life allows me to focus on the present moment, cultivate genuine relationships, and find joy in the simple pleasures that exist beyond the realm of technology.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If given the opportunity to explore an alternative career path, I find myself torn between two distinct options: that of a “Happiness Coach” and a “Wine Sommelier.” On one hand, the idea of becoming a Happiness Coach appeals to my innate desire to support and guide others in finding joy and fulfilment in their lives. Helping individuals navigate challenges, discover their passions, and cultivate a positive mindset sounds incredibly rewarding. On the other hand, the world of wine entices me with its rich history, diverse flavours, and the opportunity to engage in sensory exploration. As a Wine Sommelier, I could delve into the intricacies of different grape varietals, regions, and winemaking techniques, guiding others through the delightful experience of selecting and appreciating wines. It is worth noting that the enjoyment of a fine wine can certainly contribute to one’s happiness on a lighter note.

Ultimately, both paths offer unique avenues for personal growth, professional fulfilment, and the chance to positively impact others. Whether as a Happiness Coach, guiding individuals towards a more joyful life, or as a Wine Sommelier, facilitating memorable experiences centred around wine appreciation, I am intrigued by the prospect of pursuing a career that brings both happiness and enjoyment to myself and those around me.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

When it comes to choosing a favorite vacation spot, Phuket, Thailand is the place that holds a special place in my heart. The vibrant and captivating atmosphere of Phuket never fails to ignite my senses and energize my spirit. Despite having visited multiple times, I remain ever-ready to embark on a journey to this tropical paradise at a moment’s notice.

What sets Phuket apart is its unique and irresistible vibe. The destination exudes a magnetic charm that captivates visitors from the very moment they set foot on its shores. The locals are warm, friendly, and ever-welcoming, adding to the overall allure of the place. Furthermore, the culinary experiences in Phuket are simply exquisite, with a diverse array of flavors and dishes that leave a lasting impression on the palate.

Hospitality is paramount in Phuket, and the impeccable service and attention to detail offered by the resorts and hotels make each stay a memorable one. The opportunity to relax and rejuvenate amidst the natural beauty of the beaches, coupled with the freedom to explore the island’s hidden gems, makes Phuket a truly enchanting destination.

Moreover, for those who enjoy indulging in retail therapy, Phuket offers a delightful shopping experience. From bustling local markets to modern shopping centres, there is something for every shopaholic.

Above all, what makes Phuket truly special is the sense of freedom it imparts. It allows one to escape the daily grind, unwind, and embrace the tranquillity of the surroundings. The island provides a space for reflection, rejuvenation, and the simple pleasure of being present in the moment.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign you highly recommend watching.

While I am not particularly inclined towards TV shows, there is one series that holds a special place in my heart: F.R.I.E.N.D.S. This timeless sitcom is my all-time favourite, and I can watch it endlessly, no matter the time or place. The endearing characters, witty humour, and relatable dynamics among the group of friends create a captivating experience that never fails to bring a smile to my face.

As for movies, I highly recommend “The Pursuit of Happyness.” This powerful film leaves a profound impact long after the credits roll. It depicts the inspiring journey of a man striving for success against all odds. What truly makes it remarkable is the heartfelt portrayal of the parent-child bond, which tugs at the heartstrings and evokes a range of emotions. This movie serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of perseverance in the pursuit of one’s dreams.

When it comes to ad campaigns, the FEVICOL ads stand out as a personal favourite. These commercials resonate deeply and never fail to bring joy and laughter. The clever storytelling and humour embedded in these ads are simply delightful. FEVICOL ads have a knack for capturing moments of everyday life and infusing them with a touch of whimsy, resulting in memorable and heartwarming experiences. It’s impossible not to crack a smile or laugh when watching their ads, making them a true testament to the power of effective and entertaining advertising.

