Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Manish Gupta, vice president, infrastructure solutions group, Dell Technologies India, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

As someone who doesn’t want to lose touch with nature, I end up spending a lot of time gardening. I am also developing a pattern by trying to incorporate yoga into my daily routine, which helps me feel more relaxed and focused throughout the day.

How do you spend your weekends?

On weekends, I usually like to utilise my day by spending quality time with family and friends. Since I am a cinephile, I binge-watch all sorts of movies over the weekend. I equally enjoy shopping, completing household chores, and watching sports in my leisure time.

What are your favourite gadgets?

Being a tech buff, my most favourite gadget would be my phone as it provides all the tech that I need on a day-to-day basis. Along with it, I also enjoy using my kindle and occasionally spending time gaming on the Xbox.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I have always been interested in a career in technology because I am passionate about helping businesses scale and build for the future. As an engineer, I believe that technology represents unlimited possibilities and opportunities for one to learn new skills every day. If not technology, then a career that integrates my love for numbers and professional sports, would have been an ideal choice.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I am a mountains person, and an ideal vacation spot would be anywhere I can be surrounded by nature.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I am fond of timeless and classic movies. I would highly recommend the timeless ‘The Godfather’ which is a must watch. Of the numerous sitcoms I enjoy, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ remains my favorite. And the ad campaign I love is ‘Utterly Buttery Delicious Amul’.

