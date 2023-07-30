Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Ajay Bhutani, founder and CEO, Bar Code India, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I thoroughly enjoy spending quality time with my loved ones and friends, engaging in activities such as reading, movies, and taking long walks. These interests and activities make up a significant part of who I am. These activities give me immense joy and I cherish the moments allowing me to create lasting memories.

How do you spend your weekends?

My cooking and movie nights are my family bonding time. Reading and long walks provide me with a renewed outlook on things and problems.

What are your favorite gadgets?

A no-brainer – my smartphone! It has become indispensable, serving as a versatile tool that seamlessly integrates work and personal activities. The smartphone has transformed the way I work, acting as a portable office. The digital transformation, especially, in India has revolutionised the way we handle financial transactions – my mobile bank and wallet. Plus, as a parent of two young children, my smartphones play a crucial role in staying connected and ensuring their safety, besides connecting me with friends, family, and the wider social network.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

Being a pilot has fascinated me since my early childhood. The idea of soaring through the sky, the freedom of being above the clouds and the responsibility of the passengers and crew, drew me to it.

During my early professional stints, I joined a startup focusing on the aviation industry. I was actively involved and instrumental in selling several aircraft, aviation parts and rotatable contracts for large airlines. Along with it, I progressed well in my lifelong passion to become a pilot by enrolling in a flying school, however, due to medical reasons, I had to abandon this career choice midway. However, this did not deter me, and I blended my learnings of technical expertise, problem-solving skills, and the ability to work under pressure and several aspects of flying in my career thereafter – constantly challenging myself, pushing my limits, and offering a unique perspective on the world.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

As a passionate traveler, choosing a favorite vacation location is quite challenging. I love to discover new destinations, immerse myself in diverse cultures and most importantly, explore different cuisines. I have extensively traveled in India and abroad l, and picking one would be very difficult. I recently visited Turkey earlier this month and loved Cappadocia for its unique and unforgettable experience; the spectacular and surreal landscapes, characterised by fairy-tale-like chimneys, and vast valleys dotted with cave dwellings. Like for most, the hot air balloon was the most iconic experience offering breathtaking panoramic views of the unbelievable landscape, as hundreds of colourful balloons floated above the rock formations, creating a truly magical and unforgettable sight. And not to miss the local cuisine and amazing hospitality.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

“Shark Tank” is a captivating show that resonates for various reasons. It offers a unique blend of entertainment and entrepreneurial inspiration. A platform that allows aspiring entrepreneurs to present their innovative ideas and witness the challenges, negotiations, successes, and failures. The thrill of seeing the creative concepts and products that entrepreneurs bring to the table, is presented with passion and determination as they navigate the high-pressure environment.

