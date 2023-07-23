Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Aakash Anand, founder and CEO, IDAM House of Brands, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I’m not immersed in the world of entrepreneurship, I find solace in spending quality moments with my loved ones. Unwinding with my friends and family allows me to disconnect from the pressures of work, immerse myself in meaningful conversations, and create cherished memories.

I also recognise the value of carving out dedicated “Me” time. During these moments, I focus on my personal priorities and self-care. This could involve engaging in activities that bring me joy and relaxation, such as reading a captivating book, practicing yoga or meditation, or indulging in a hobby that allows me to express my creativity.

How do you spend your weekends?

As a founder, my lifestyle on weekdays can often be fast-paced and demanding, which is why I place great importance on finding balance and taking time out for myself on weekends. One of my favorite ways to unwind is by immersing myself in the power of music. Whether it’s attending a live concert, exploring new genres, or simply losing myself in the melodies of my favorite artists, music has a way of transporting me to a place of pure bliss and rejuvenation.

What are your favorite gadgets?

My mobile phone is my constant companion. It allows me to stay connected with my team, manage tasks on the go, and access information instantly. On the other hand, my iPad is where I find solace in the world of eBooks. It provides me with a portable library, allowing me to delve into captivating stories and gain knowledge in a convenient and immersive way.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

Before my foray into entrepreneurship, I always wanted to be an investment banker and have even done a stint at NYSE. I believe investment banking would have been my alternative career option.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

If I had to pick one, it would be Europe. The allure of Europe lies in its diverse landscapes, rich history, and captivating cities. What draws me the most to this continent is the proximity to nature that coexists harmoniously with the bustling urban centers. Whether it’s exploring the majestic Swiss Alps, wandering through the city centers, Europe offers a plethora of scenic spots that never fail to leave me in awe, making it my favorite vacation spot.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign you highly recommend watching.

I am not a movie fan or a TV buff, this makes it very difficult for me to recommend a TV show or a movie.

