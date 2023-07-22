Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about downtime. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Devasis Barkataki, founder and managing director, Alphatec talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I am not working, I thoroughly enjoy watching movies. This pastime allows me to immerse myself in captivating stories, explore different genres, and discover new perspectives. Whether I am viewing alone or with friends and family, watching films is the best way for me to relax, unwind, and briefly escape from the stresses of everyday life.

How do you spend your weekends?

On weekends, one of the things I enjoy doing is spending quality time with my friends and family. We gather together to watch movies and listen to music. We usually watch thrilling action flicks or heartwarming comedies. We also chat and catch up on each other’s lives. Music is the backdrop to our gatherings, adding another layer of enjoyment and creating a vibrant atmosphere. I also strategize about the upcoming week to arrive at a plan on what needs to be done in the next week, and this helps me to be more productive throughout the week.

What are your favorite gadgets?

The gramophone is my favorite gadget. It holds a special place in my heart as it embodies a harmonious blend of nostalgia, elegance, and timeless musicality. In an era dominated by sleek, modern gadgets, the gramophone reminds me of the beauty and simplicity of bygone days. It serves as a reminder to me to slow down and embrace the simplicity and enchantment of music.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I would have been a professor. I would have loved to share my expertise and shape the minds of future generations. Education is the key to a better society, and I would have been honored to play a role in helping students reach their full potential. By imparting education, I could have given back to society meaningfully. I would have helped to create a more informed and engaged citizenry.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

I enjoy traveling to any place near the beaches. I love the vastness and tranquility of the beaches, the soothing sound of waves crashing against the shoreline, and the beauty of marine life. In India, I love the beaches in Goa. I love the combination of pristine sandy shores, palm-fringed coastlines, and crystal-clear waters of the Goa beaches. But my favorite beach destination is Lanikai Beach in Hawaii. The vacation at Lanikai Beach was one of my best family vacations. The beach has stunning natural beauty with tranquility and swimming-friendly waters.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign you highly recommend watching.

I highly recommend watching Ron Howard’s ‘The Beautiful Minds.’ I loved how the movie

beautifully conveys the protagonist’s turmoil and uncertainty, blurring the borders between fantasy and reality and leaving viewers wondering what is genuine and what is a creation of his mind.

When discussing advertising campaigns, Reunion by Google is a must-watch. It shows reuniting two friends separated by the partition of India. Through the ad campaign, the brand brilliantly started having conversations about the various applications of Google.

