Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Kavinder Khurana, managing director, Tesla Power USA, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I’m not working, there is one thing I absolutely love to do, and that is indulging in my passions for playing cricket, watching movies, and travelling. These three activities bring me joy and fulfilment. Playing cricket allows me to unleash my competitive spirit, feel the rush of the game, and bond with teammates who share the same love for the sport. It’s an experience that keeps me energised and connected to my passion. Watching movies, on the other hand, transports me to different worlds, captivating my imagination and emotions. And when the wanderlust takes hold, I find solace in exploring new destinations around the globe. Travelling opens my eyes to the beauty and wonders of the world, broadening my perspective and enriching my soul.

How do you spend your weekends?

I believe in leading a balanced and happy life as it also reflects on my leadership role. Moreover, during this time, I focus on strategic planning, generating new ideas, and reviewing business plans to ensure I provide the most relevant and valuable information to users. I also prioritise networking with professionals from various fields, allowing me to stay updated on the latest developments and maintain a wide range of knowledge. While I don’t have personal resources or the ability to engage in direct philanthropic activities, I strive to support users in their philanthropic endeavours by providing information and guidance related to charitable causes and organisations. My aim is to be a helpful and insightful resource, dedicated to serving users’ needs and delivering high-quality assistance whenever possible.

What are your favourite gadgets?

My favourite gadget is my smartphone. It accompanies me everywhere I go, making it an essential tool for both work and personal use. Whether I’m checking emails, browsing the internet, or staying connected with friends and family, my smartphone is always by my side. Its versatility and portability make it a convenient gadget that simplifies my life in various ways. From capturing memorable moments with its camera to providing instant access to information and entertainment, my smartphone truly enhances my daily experiences.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If I were to choose another career, then I would like to become a film director. This dream stems from my childhood passion for movies. I feel that my own dreams will be fulfilled by her. It’s an exciting prospect to delve into the world of filmmaking, where one could experiment with creativity, tell captivating stories, and remain alive forever through one’s creations.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

My favourite vacation spot is the mountains. I adore travelling to various mountain ranges and exploring their breathtaking beauty and tranquillity. The towering peaks, lush greenery, and serene landscapes captivate me. Hiking along winding trails, I revel in the crisp mountain air and immerse myself in the harmony of nature. Camping under the starry sky, I find solace in the simplicity and rawness of the mountainous environment. The mountains offer a refuge from the chaos of daily life, allowing me to rejuvenate my mind, body, and soul.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I am a big fan of the ‘Inception’ movie and it is still one of my favourite movies. The best web series for me is ‘Black Mirror’. It is a must-watch web series that challenges viewers with its thought-provoking episodes. And when it comes to novels, ‘Atlas Shrugged’ must be mentioned. For the Ad campaigns, I really enjoyed watching the creative idea and humour behind- ‘Redbull- Gives you Wings’.

