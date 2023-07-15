Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Aakash Anand, founder and CEO, IDAM House of Brands, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I prefer to immerse myself in outdoor activities like playing golf, exploring nature, and travelling. Engaging in these pursuits not only rejuvenates me but also helps me find a balance amidst the demands of a thriving startup.

How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends are a time for me to unwind and recharge. On the weekends, I prioritise time with my family and friends. I indulge in hobbies, practice self-care, and engage in personal and professional growth activities. These breaks help me to come back energised on a Monday morning.

What are your favourite gadgets?

As a tech enthusiast, I love keeping up with the latest gadgets. Among my favourites are the iPhone 14 Pro Max, offering impressive features, and the high-performance MacBook Pro for seamless productivity. I also rely on the Apple Watch Ultra to stay connected while monitoring my health and fitness goals. Additionally, the Apple AirPods Pro provides an immersive audio experience, completing my tech setup perfectly. I’m going neck deep in research on the best audio experience at home as I’ve been looking forward to upgrading my home theatre system.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

As the founder and CEO of the company, I can confidently say that I wouldn’t choose another career if given the option. I am deeply passionate about what I do, and I truly love my job. Building and growing this business has been an incredibly rewarding journey, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else. I feel fortunate to be in a position where my work aligns with my passion.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

My favourite vacation spot is undoubtedly the Maldives. The pristine turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, and luxurious resorts provide the perfect backdrop for relaxation and rejuvenation. It’s a great place to travel with friends and family and is my perfect break location.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching?

I highly recommend watching the TV show “Succession” for its gripping narrative and stellar performances. The movie “The Social Network” offers valuable insights into the world of technology and entrepreneurship. In terms of ad campaigns, Springwel’s most recent campaign “Dhang Se Soya Hota, To Ye Na Hota” remains a timeless masterpiece, spreading awareness in individuals to take proper sleep for a better output and good health.