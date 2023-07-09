Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Greg Moran, co-founder and CEO, Zoomcar, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I enjoy music and like playing the piano when am not working. Music can help relax the mind and energise the body. I also ensure I do some non-work related reading daily. I’ve read various books on leadership, that has helped widen my horizon and also helps in managing teams.

How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends are usually a mix of work and sports, I enjoy going for a run, your mind becomes a clean slate and it helps you think out-of-the-box. I am also a CrossFit training enthusiast and love doing high-intensity interval training that combines weightlifting, aerobics, powerlifting and gymnastics. I also try to catch up on cooking when I have the time.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I enjoy playing Golf a lot and in my opinion nothing beats sporting related gadgets, usually around golf.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

Given my love for music, I would have probably been a musician. I have also always been passionate about sustainability and shared model for sustainable economic development. If not Zoomcar, I would likely have been an investor in technology companies within the sustainability domain.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I love travelling and one of my all time favourite vacation spots is Japan.

A TV show, movie, and ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

One of my all-time favourite movies is Good Will Hunting, specially the iconic bench scene is highly motivating. As for TV show’s I really enjoyed watching BEEF recently.

