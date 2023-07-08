Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Varun Gupta, co-founder, Boult, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I am not caught up with work, I am generally immersed in the world of learning. I can spend hours exploring YouTube videos, diving into captivating books that inspire me, and digging deep into research on intriguing subjects. When I am not busy acquiring knowledge, I spend time tuning my guitar and honing my musical skills.

How do you spend your weekends?

My weekends are a blend of rest and rejuvenation. On weekends, I indulge in learning new things, getting a good workout, and giving myself a mental detox. I also enjoy listening to soothing music and spending quality time with my family and friends.

What are your favourite gadgets?

Well, I might be a bit biased, but obviously, it’s the brilliant gadgets from Boult! Our products are so amazing, they practically make other gadgets weep with envy. Whether it is style or functionality, our gadgets rule. So, yes, definitely my favourites are from Boult and I use them everyday.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If I had the chance to switch careers, I would love to rock the stage as a musician. Besides my amazing products, I am a big fan of music and I believe, I would have captivated my audience well as a musician just like I am doing it right now with Boult’s innovative products.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I absolutely love vacationing in the mountains! I believe there’s something truly magical about the serene beauty of the mountains, the thrill of adventure sports, and trekking through the breath-taking trails.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

While I really don’t advocate excessive TV show consumption, there are a few gems close to my heart. For TV shows, the timeless masterpiece “Mad Men” is my personal favourite. When it comes to movies, “Dead Poet’s Society” strikes a chord. As for memorable ad campaigns, I love the classics, including the epic feats of Red Bull Stratos, the suave charm of Old Spice’s “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like,” and the deceptive “It’s a Tide Ad!”

