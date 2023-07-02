Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Animesh Agarwal, founder and CEO, 8Bit Creatives, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I am not working, or spending time with friends & family; basically when I have my me-time, I like to binge-watch different types of content, sometimes mindlessly, and sometimes to know more about something I came across. I have always felt there is more to know about what is happening in the world so, I try to stay updated with the news.

How do you spend your weekends?

A regular weekend for me is all about partying and resting! I am lucky to be surrounded by a group of friends, and I usually like to unwind with them over the weekends. But I also catch up on the much-needed sleep to gear up for the week. Of course, there’s the occasional work meeting, or a nice family get-together on some weekends.

What are your favorite gadgets?

While there are many amazing gadgets from a work point of view that make my work easier and more efficient, my favorite gadgets for personal use are my Ipad & my Playstation. Watching content or reading, or even just tracking my calendar or scribbling is done best on an iPad. Playstation is for when I want to game for fun. It is special for me because it is something I always craved for while growing up.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

Investment Banking was my clear next choice, I was quite on that track, pursuing CA, CFA & FRM; when gaming just found me. But sometimes, on a slow day, I do think about how I might have done as an investment banker. I like to believe I might have done well!

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

I am quite a traveller at heart. The same work which did not allow me the time to travel for some years, has now taken me to some beautiful places. It is hard to choose just one, but London was a place that just spoke to me. There is something about the architecture, the people & the space, that makes me want to go back there.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign you highly recommend watching

TV Show: If you’re into awesome stories and captivating characters, you have to watch “Breaking Bad.” The crime drama series has got it all—intense moments, complex characters, and incredible acting. It’s a must-see for anyone who loves great storytelling.

Movie: Check out “Inception.” This sci-fi thriller comes with a crazy plot, stunning visuals, and mind-bending ideas. It is a masterpiece that will mess with your mind and make you question everything.

Ad Campaign: Apple’s “Think Different” is in a league of its own. This iconic campaign celebrated the spirit of innovation and encouraged individuals to challenge the status quo. As someone with a keen interest in technology and creativity, you will appreciate the inspiring messages and the groundbreaking figures featured in the campaign.

