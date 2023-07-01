scorecardresearch
Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO, Pocket Aces, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more

Written by Yukta Raj
"Friends is my all-time favorite series"
Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO, Pocket Aces, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I love spending time reading whenever I am free, as well as spending quality time at home with my family. Though my role requires me to frequently engage with others, I do enjoy some alone time as well, whenever possible. It is important for everyone to have regular uninterrupted “me” time because it allows our mind to unwind and relax.

How do you spend your weekends?

I love spending time with my family and my dog. I try to catch up on the latest web-series released in the week.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I love my e-notebook which is very handy for me to make my worknotes. It helps me organise my worknotes and action items in an efficient manner.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I would like to continue working in the development sector which I have always been passionate about.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I recently travelled to Africa and had an unforgettable experience, enjoying the spectacular wildlife and serene beaches in the country.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching?

The drama series ‘Succession’ has recently captivated me, making it my current recommendation for TV Series. That being said, ‘Friends’ is my all-time favorite series that I get back to watching on days that I need to watch something comforting. This nostalgic gem brings back fond memories of my time in New York. An ad campaign that is the most memorable for me is 5 Star’s Ramesh and Suresh, which created strong brand recall.

First published on: 01-07-2023 at 12:36 IST

