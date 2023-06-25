Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Deepak Gupta, co-founder and COO, Bombay Shaving Company, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I find great joy in people. I enjoy interacting with them, observing them and drawing energy from them. Every individual is unique and provides you with an opportunity to learn something new through their distinct characteristics and behaviors. The insights can be really valuable. From the cab driver to the Pani-puri seller next to my place; from colleagues to friends and family – time spent with them can be so meaningful.

How do you spend your weekends?

Weekdays are typically pretty rushed juggling work and making time at home with my two lovely daughters (they’re at that adorable & curious age. The elder one is 7 and the little one is 2 ). On the weekends, I try to pack in as much family & me time. I enjoy catching up with relatives, or the book I’m reading; But all-in-all, weekends are all about trying to make it as personally fulfilling for the family and myself. Weekends well spent just make the whole week ahead that much more pleasing.

What are your favorite gadgets?

I’m not exactly a gadget freak, but technology overall intrigues me and piques my curiosity. We are heading into a future where life and technology will be inseparable (we perhaps are there already). Nowadays bots and AI have become a part of mainstream conversations, but I’ve been closely following the space – both for personal and professional interests. A lot of our tech implementations at BSC have been inspired from these explorations too. When it comes to gadgets, I enjoy the utility and experience of my Oneplus and the sophisticated builds in the Marshall. By the way, listening to my favorite music through the week on Spotify is very rejuvenating too.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I think India will benefit from a huge push in practical and vocational training. I would love to build, run, and maybe even teach in a school that provides the same in my hometown of Panchkula.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

Kashmir is breathtaking. The majestic valleys and pristine views are of course unparalleled, but what really makes it one of my favorite places is the tranquility it fills me with each time I go there. I also love visiting the Sichuan Province in west China, which is home to Pandas. They’re adorable!

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching

‘Suits’ is always an interesting watch. I’ve been following it for some time now. The characters are interesting with a delightful mix of intelligent conversations, thrilling plots and drama. All the shades of people & life in a competitive space, told in a very watchable way. My all time favorite movie has to be “Chak De, India!”. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve seen the movie. The “ Woh Sattar Minute” sequence still gives me goosebumps. In many ways it encapsulates the meaning of life for me. I try to inculcate that spirit in everything I do. Afterall, time is the most precious asset. How we use it to make an impact defines much of life.

Also Read Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

When it comes to content and advertising from Bombay Shaving Company, our ‘Shaves For Good’ campaign stands out for me the most. Shaving is usually considered a chore, but the campaign humanises it in such an authentic and memorable way.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook