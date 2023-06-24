Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about downtime. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, director- sales and marketing, IT Business, ViewSonic India talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I have always been a keen follower of spirituality. In this fast-paced world, it helps in bringing mindfulness and peace to the mind that helps me in taking right decisions in life (both at work & home). When I am not working, I am either spending my time reading spiritual books or listening to calm music/discourses. It is indeed blissful!

How do you spend your weekends?

Being in a leadership role, I believe in leading a balanced life. I like spending my weekends unwinding and having a good time with my parents & family. I also have inclination towards spirituality as it brings calmness after a hectic work week. I love indulging myself in reading spiritual books and hearing discourses.

What are your favourite gadgets?

My iPhone, it is my philosopher and guide. Along with it, my Apple Watch and AirPods are the best companions right from keeping me up to date to staying well connected at work or with my family.

Given the option to choose another career, what would it be?

Having worked and built some of the reputed display brands of India, I would have liked to explore and start my own business in the export industry. It is the same as building a brand from scratch. It comes with sheer moments of highs and lows and with the motive to make a difference!

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

I prefer taking time off for a vacation in places which are closer to nature. Haridwar and Rishikesh, are one of my favourite vacation spots for its serene and pleasant vibes, the tranquil river flowing sound and of course, the temples that light up the whole town.

A TV show, movie, and ad campaign that you highly recommend watching

In terms of movies and shows, I am obsessed with the golden era movies. One of them is a film by Dev Anand, ‘Guide’, which is a perfect amalgamation of drama and music in those simpler times. I am always on the go so apps like Kuku FM- A Made in India audio books app, help in keeping myself updated.

