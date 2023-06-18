Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about downtime. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Anshul Agrawal, director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House and Zed Black talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I am not working, my favourite thing to do is to spend time with my family, and relax with my friends. I also love travelling and exploring new places and countries.

How do you spend your weekends?

I try to maintain the right balance between my work and personal life. Most weekends I visit restaurants or lounges to try new cuisines and experiences with my family and friends. I also love watching movies to wind down from the hectic workload.

What are your favourite gadgets?

My favourite gadget is my mobile phone which I use for photography and to play music. I also have a drone camera which is used extensively when I go on trips. I am also partial to my Macbook Air and I-Mac, which are key to my daily functioning at work.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If given an option to choose a different career, I would like to become a photographer. I am passionate about photography and I have gotten really good at it.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

My favourite vacation spot is anywhere in Europe as there are endless options to explore. Good Architecture, excellent choice in cuisines with Michelin Star restaurants along with parties and shopping. Milan and Paris are my personal favourites to visit. Besides Europe, Maldives is my other desired vacation spot.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

TV shows I enjoyed watching are Mirzapur and Money Heist. I enjoyed watching 2 movies in recent times, one is Air which is a story on how the global shoe brand Nike signed basketball icon Michael Jordan, and another one I loved watching was King Richard which is based on the life of the Williams Sisters and how they excelled in tennis and I thoroughly appreciated the acting of Will Smith who played their father. I could relate to the movie as I have 2 daughters.

Ad Campaign I liked was from FOGG with the tagline Kya Chal Raha Hai, Fogg Chal Raha Hai!!! The whole country was talking about it and people started using the Tagline in daily conversations as well. Even the new Ad campaigns which came after Fogg, were more innovative.

