Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I am not immersed in work, my priority is to spend quality time with my family. As I am always around work, I tend to grab and enjoy as many moments whenever possible, to just sit with them, and discuss our respective days, know about ongoing happenings in each other’s lives, plan for the weekend, and more.

How do you spend your weekends?

Usually, I plan my travels around weekends and often meet my friends when not travelling. However, if I have a clear schedule, then my family gets my undivided attention and time. I am a techie at heart; hence, anything related to technology fascinates me and is an important part of my life. This is why, whenever I can spare time on the weekends, I readabout new technology and how the same can be used to strengthen EaseMyTrip’s tech. At times, I tend to indulge in extravagant shopping as well as I like to own a collection of innovative, luxurious gadgets and devices. Apart from this I play golf.

What are your favourite gadgets?

When it comes to my favourite gadget, my Apple Watch Ultra definitely tops the list. I think of all the Apple watches launched so far, this is the most exciting to own and use. For a person like me who is constantly working, hits the gym every day, steps out for business meetings in his daily routine and frequently indulges in adventurous activities, this watch is the perfect companion. I can attend quick calls, glance through my emails and messages, and track my fitness activities, while the watch is working as the usual smartwatch, measuring my vital stats. Added features like Wayfinder, altimeter and trackback, just enhance the user experience. To be true, it is one of the best investments I ever made!

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

Honestly, I don’t visualise anything beyond EaseMyTrip. I have grown up building the technology behind the company which is very close to my heart. I feel EaseMyTrip was meant to be, and there couldn’t have been a better career field or company. But hypothetically, if I have to give an answer, then I think I would have pursued my interest in the tech industry. Since technology and gadgets lure me, I am sure I would have chosen such a path where I would be conceptualising, building and launching innovative gadgets and smart devices.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

If I am travelling with my family, then I would say Dubai. But if I want to go for a solo vacation, then, Koh Samui island of Thailand is my go-to choice. The place is mesmerising and has a lot to offer, whether it is the picturesque views, pristine beaches, iconic temples, magnificent waterfalls, a wide variety of adventure sports or rejuvenating experiences.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

My taste in movies, serials or OTT shows is unconventional. I prefer tech-based content over the usual action, thriller, rom-com or horror genres. My watchlist includes light-hearted movies and shows where technology drives the narrative, documentaries, biographies, and autobiographies revolving around technology and tech adventure genre movies like Avatar, Inception, Tron, and others. Sci-fi, VFX effects or even the storyline focusing on technology attracts me.

