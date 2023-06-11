Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Rahul Tandon, chief product officer, Safexpay, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I’m not working, I like to read, listen to podcasts, and explore literature and videos on time, space, mythology, and poetry, with a particular emphasis on Urdu literature and shayari. These moments of interaction provide me with inspiration and a sense of fulfilment, both of which benefit my professional endeavours.

How do you spend your weekends?

On weekends, I engage in a range of physical activities and enjoy exploring nature. Table tennis is a sport I am passionate about, and I eagerly participate in friendly matches. Furthermore, I find inner peace by immersing myself in nature through hiking and trekking adventures.

What are your favorite gadgets?

Although I’m not particularly fond of electronics, if I had to pick one, it would be my audiovisual equipment. As someone who is more drawn to sound, I have a strong respect for high-quality audio and the immersive experience it provides.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If given the opportunity, I would eagerly pursue a career in athletics. As a former professional badminton player, I have a deep love of sports and the competitive mindset that goes with them.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I have a difficult time choosing a preferred vacation place because I adore both the beach and the mountains. However, if I had to choose, I would say I am significantly more drawn to the mountains. The Sarahan Valley and the Leh Ladakh region in India have both grabbed me with their magnificent scenery and calm environs. The Sarahan Valley has breathtaking natural beauty and a peaceful ambiance, while the Leh Ladakh region is recognised for its spectacular mountains, pure lakes, and one-of-a-kind cultural experiences.

In terms of international travel, I have a particular affection for Europe. I’m particularly drawn to Ireland, Scotland, and the picturesque aspects of Switzerland. Ireland is well-known for its lush green scenery, picturesque coastal villages, and extensive cultural legacy. Scotland has breathtaking scenery, historic castles, and a sense of mystery and adventure. Switzerland’s breathtaking splendour has always captivated me, with its snow-capped mountains, stunning lakes, and attractive alpine communities.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

As a fellow Marvel fan, I agree that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has created some excellent television shows. Some recent favourite movies I’d highly recommend include “A Man Called Otto” and “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.”

