Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and managing director, Renault India Operations, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

Firstly, I enjoy reconnecting with former colleagues and friends, endeavouring to glean insights into their overall well-being and the prevailing market dynamics within their respective domains. Engaging in these conversations allows me to expand my knowledge and stay attuned to the evolving business landscape. Secondly, I enjoy the opportunity to embark on journeys to my burgeoning farm, which I have dedicatedly been cultivating for my future aspirations. These activities serve as a means for me to unwind, broaden my perspective, and invest in personal growth outside the realm of my responsibilities.

How do you spend your weekends?

On weekends, I find myself engrossed in a multitude of activities. Firstly, I devote a significant portion of my time to plan and strategize for the upcoming week, ensuring that I am well-prepared to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Additionally, I make it a priority to venture out and engage in social gatherings with friends and relatives.

Moreover, I take great pleasure in books and ensure that I dedicate time to immersing myself in the realm of literature. Whether I am delving into timeless classics or exploring the pages of modern masterpieces, my reading habits encompass a wide range of books that not only expand my knowledge but also keep me well-informed and consistently inspired. Some noteworthy titles that have influenced my understanding include ‘The Innovator’s Dilemma’ by Clayton M. Christensen, ‘Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World—and Why Things Are Better Than You Think’ by Hans Rosling and ‘Thinking, Fast and Slow’ by Daniel Kahneman.

What are your favorite gadgets?

Personally, I don’t possess a strong affinity for gadgets, and my usage is primarily limited to a smartphone. Nevertheless, I consider it essential to remain abreast of the ever-evolving landscape of gadgets by actively immersing myself in reviews and keeping a keen eye on the latest advancements in this domain. By doing so, I ensure that I stay well-informed about emerging technologies, which in turn provides me with valuable insights and ideas that can potentially be harnessed for the future design and adaptation of automobiles.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If I were given the option to choose another career, without a doubt, I would embrace the role of a ’Smart Farmer.’ This choice stems from my deep appreciation for the significance of agriculture and its vital role in sustaining our world. By becoming a smart farmer, I would have the opportunity to leverage advanced technologies and innovative agricultural practices to revolutionize the way we cultivate crops and raise livestock. I would harness the power of automation, precision agriculture, and data analytics to optimize farming operations. Embracing organic and regenerative farming practices would be a crucial aspect of my approach, promoting biodiversity and ecological balance. Becoming a smart farmer would allow me to make a meaningful impact by addressing global challenges such as food scarcity, climate change, and sustainable development.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

When it comes to my favourite vacation spot, I find myself drawn to the allure of mountainous regions and extremely cold destinations such as Arctic or Antarctica. The beauty and landscapes of these locations captivate my senses and offer a sense of adventure and tranquillity. The peaks, crisp air, and wilderness of mountainous areas provide an escape from the bustle of everyday life.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

In terms of recommendations for a TV show, I highly recommend “Mad Men.” The critically acclaimed series delves into the fascinating world of advertising in the 1960s, offering a captivating glimpse into the creative process, client relationships, and the evolving cultural landscape.

For a movie that shouldn’t be missed, I suggest ‘Parasite’. It tells the story of two families from different socioeconomic backgrounds whose lives become entwined in unexpected ways, offering a compelling examination of class struggle and the human condition.

When it comes to an ad campaign, I highly recommend is “Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ Campaign”. With its inspiring and motivational messages, this ad campaign has become a cultural phenomenon and continues to inspire individuals to pursue their goals and overcome obstacles.

These recommendations reflect a combination of artistic excellence, impactful storytelling, and thought-provoking messages that resonate with audiences.

