Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Anshul Gupta, MD, Okaya Electric, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I’m not working, I enjoy hitting the gym or playing tennis with my mates. I also love to read a good book and immerse myself in a gripping story.

How do you spend your weekends?

I believe in striking a right balance between work and personal life. So, naturally my weekends are reserved for my family, particularly my daughter whom I love to take out for breakfast every Sunday. It helps me recharge and get back into action for the rest of the week.

What are your favorite gadgets?

My favorite gadgets include the Remarkable 2, Apple Watch, and iPad. The Remarkable 2 is a great tablet for taking notes and drawing. The Apple Watch is a versatile smartwatch that can track my fitness and health, receive notifications, and control my other Apple devices. Lastly, the iPad is a powerful and portable tablet that I can use for work, entertainment, and creative tasks. These gadgets enhance my productivity, convenience, and overall lifestyle.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If given the option to choose another career, I would still choose to work towards the transformation of India through the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) and the development of EV infrastructure.

I firmly believe that the adoption of EVs can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and help mitigate the effects of climate change. As India continues to grow economically, it is essential to prioritise sustainable development to ensure a better future for the next generation.

In my view, promoting EVs and developing EV infrastructure can play a significant role in achieving this goal. By investing in EV charging stations, battery recycling facilities, and other related infrastructure, we can encourage more people to switch to EVs and reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

Therefore, if given the option to choose another career, I would still choose to work towards promoting sustainable transportation and the development of EV infrastructure in India.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

My most favorite vacation spot is South of France. It’s a popular tourist destination known for its picturesque landscapes, stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and delicious cuisine. The French Riviera, also known as the Côte d’Azur, in particular is one of the most peaceful locations that I have visited.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I have one in each category to share:

TV Show- Billions: If you’re interested in finance and politics, this show is a must-watch. It revolves around the power dynamics between a US Attorney and a hedge fund manager, and their constant battle to outsmart each other.

Movie- The Pursuit of Happyness: This heartwarming movie is based on the true story of a struggling salesman who goes through a series of hardships while trying to provide for his son. The film’s message of perseverance and hope is truly inspiring.

Ad Campaign- Tum Chalo Toh Hindustan Chale: This powerful ad campaign by Hindustan Unilever encourages people to take small steps towards a better future for India. It features people from all walks of life taking simple yet impactful actions like planting trees and using public transport. The ad’s message of collective responsibility and the importance of individual actions is truly inspiring.

