Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about downtime. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Aakansha Bhargav, CEO of P M Relocations talks to BrandWagon Online about her weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What activities do you enjoy when you’re not working?

I take great pleasure in spending quality time with my child, Samaira, engaging in games and activities together.

How do you typically spend your weekends?

On weekends, I prioritize relaxation and rejuvenation as I prepare for the upcoming week. Additionally, I enjoy bonding with friends, and discovering new eateries and cafes, accompanied by my husband.

What are your preferred gadgets?

Among my gadgets, I find myself frequently using my iPad, aside from my phone. It allows me to indulge in binge-watching exciting Netflix shows and catch up on the news.

If you could pursue an alternative career, what would it be?

If not for moving families, I would have been part of an events and entertainment company.

Which destination do you consider your favourite for vacations?

I love going to the hills and hence, Manali is my getaway. I truly enjoyed the Czech Republic.

Can you recommend a TV show, movie, and ad campaign worth watching?

TV show: Modern Family

Movie: Chak De India

Ad campaign: The Recent Pepsi Ad

