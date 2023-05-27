Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and founder, Fixderma Skincare, talks to BrandWagon Online about her weekends, favourite vacation destination, and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I’m a workaholic, and I have trouble mentally switching off even when I’m not working. I am always thinking about how I can get better and progress. I enjoy taking my dog for a long walk after work or binge-watching historical dramas on Netflix.

How do you spend your weekends?

My house is 55 minutes distant from the farm that we own. Our farmhouse is tucked away among fields and features a beautiful garden as well as fruit and vegetable trees. Lying on the charpoy under a tree is quite calming, and the serenity and tranquilly there replenishes your thoughts. I personally take interest in the landscaping part which fruits & vegetables to be sown as per the season.

What are your favourite gadgets?

My favourite gadget is my apple watch series 8 it keeps me informed about my health. The advanced health sensors in Apple watch provide insights to help me understand health in a better way. The most interesting part is its ECG app.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I would love to own a boutique restaurant with South Asian cuisine where the menu would consist of cuisines from Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand & Burma. I am personally very fond of Southeast Asian food.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Salzburg, Austria, is timeless; its cobbled lanes are full of buskers, opera singers, and all manner of harmonic performers. Just find any restaurant near a shimmering blue lake and enjoy your Rose wine with a mountain as a backdrop. Salzburg is a musical metropolis and the birthplace of Mozart, but besides that, it’s a great place to wander & get immersed in the history.

