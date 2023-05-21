Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about downtime. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Hansa Mondal, COO of Ssoftoons Entertainment Media LLP, talks to BrandWagon Online about her weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I am not immersed in the world of animation, one of my favourite pastimes is indulging in the world of literature. Reading good books is not just a form of relaxation for me, but a way to continue learning and growing both personally and professionally. I am particularly drawn to books on business management and leadership, as they provide me with valuable insights and strategies that I can apply to my work and help me to become a better leader and manager.

How do you spend your weekends?

As a busy mother, an entrepreneur, and a family person, my weekends are a time for me to recharge and spend quality time with my loved ones. I enjoy getting my hands dirty with household chores and helping my kids with their homework, it’s a way to bond with them and also teach them responsibility. I also love to plan fun-filled day trips with my family and friends to explore new places, try new things and make memories.

What are your favorite gadgets?

My tech arsenal is composed of a trinity of must-have gadgets – my smartphone, my laptop, and my always-on-the-go smartwatch. Together, they form a dynamic trio that makes my daily life a breeze. My smartphone is my go-to device for everything from staying connected with loved ones to binging on my favorite shows. My laptop, on the other hand, is my workhorse, powering me through endless meetings and deadlines. And lastly, my smartwatch keeps me organized and on schedule, allowing me to seamlessly transition from one task to the next without missing a beat. These three gadgets have become an integral part of my daily routine and I couldn’t imagine life without them.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If I were given the opportunity to explore a different career path, I would dive headfirst into the world of storytelling and creativity. As a seasoned animation professional with over 20 years of experience running my own production house, I have always been drawn to the power of visual storytelling and the magic of bringing characters to life on screen. The idea of being a director, bringing my own unique vision to the big screen, or a writer, crafting compelling stories that transport audiences to new worlds, fills me with a sense of excitement and possibility. It would be a dream come true to be able to explore this side of my artistic passion and see where it takes me.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I have a fondness for the sandy roads of Rajasthan, the blue skies of Kerala, the picturesque lakes of Udaipur, and the serene heights and solitude of Kalimpong. These destinations are my favorite vacation spots. The freedom and serenity of being in nature is unparalleled, it rejuvenates me both physically and mentally, and I always come back home feeling refreshed and recharged.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I highly recommend both “Panchayat” and “Criminal Justice” shows for their strong and relatable portrayal of the struggles faced by young characters. The movie “Up” is a heartwarming story of hope, friendship, and perseverance, and the characters are memorable and lovable, and I absolutely loved it.

Ad campaign such as the “Daag Ache Hain” (Stains are there) campaign by Surf Excel is an iconic one that used storytelling and emotional appeal to create a powerful message that resonated with audiences and left a lasting impact on the industry. The Coca-Cola “Taste the Feeling” campaign focuses on the simple pleasure of enjoying an ice-cold Coca-Cola in everyday moments and has been widely praised for its impactful message and strong branding.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook