Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Satish NS, President, Haier Appliances India, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

Whenever I find some downtime I prefer to catch up on the new content across platforms. Regardless of how much less time I have, I try to do some binge watching and relax my mind.

How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends are usually a mix of family, friends and fitness. On weekends, I spend some time with my family and friends, whether that means enjoying some outdoor activities, exploring the city, or simply relaxing at home. I also make sure to set aside some for my workouts.

What are your favourite gadgets?

Gadgets make life easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable. My laptop and phone are the two devices I use the most. However, if I had to choose just a few favourites, they would include my gaming station and fitness tracker.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I’d love to teach if given the opportunity. I find myself intrigued, by the idea of influencing young minds with a fresh perspective, having conversations with them and sharing opinions about different topics. It adds value to my knowledge as I get to learn from them as well.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

For vacations, I prefer a serene break from the hustle bustle of urban life, and Coorg is my go to place. It is a fulfilling experience with beautiful landscapes, mesmerising valleys, hills, Cauvery river, wildlife, nature and coffee plantations.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I prefer watching sports because I enjoy them, but there is one Netflix series that surpasses all others: Formula 1. Every episode demonstrates pure compassion, devotion, grit, hard work, belief, and inspiration, which is what I adore.

