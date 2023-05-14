Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Jigar Shah, co-founder, 82°E, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more (Edited Excerpts)

Continue reading this story with Financial Express premium subscription

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I enjoy reading non-fiction books especially on business and investments. At present, I am reading Blue Ocean Strategy.

How do you spend your weekends?

I love spending time with my family and friends, and catching up on shows. I also enjoy playing cricket or volleyball as it helps me recharge.

What are your favourite gadgets?

Lately, I have developed a strong fondness for my Apple Watch. I have owned it for a few months and use it to track my steps, calories burned, physical activity, blood oxygen level, air quality, and lastly to Shazam songs. In addition, my iPhone helps solve my other gadget needs.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If I were not an entrepreneur and VC investor, I would have been a cricketer.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I love Istanbul for its perfect blend of Eastern and Western cultures.

Also Read Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

Breaking Bad is my all time favourite show. It is extremely well written and has the best characters in my opinion. I often go back to watching Good Will Hunting, as it’s a timeless classic.

Fevicol’s “Bus ka Jod” advertisement is one of my favourites, it is iconic and shows the product’s USP in such a really creative way.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook