Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Rajat Abbi, vice president – global marketing, greater India, Schneider Electric, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I’m not working, spending quality time with my family is my top priority. Whether we’re going out for lunches or watching movies or OTT shows, I cherish every moment spent with my family. I believe that these shared experiences are the foundation of strong bonds that help to create a sense of belonging and connectedness.

How do you spend your weekends?

On weekends, I enjoy reading, spending time with family, and catching up with friends. These activities help me unwind, gain perspective, and recharge in today’s fast-paced and often stressful world. Reading is both relaxing and stimulating while spending quality time with family like watching OTT, dining out, or playing board games helps me strengthen bonds at home.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I am constantly on the go and need devices that are reliable, efficient, and easy to use. That’s why I love Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. With technology, today, it is possible to be connected and organized, work from anywhere, and deliver quick output. Technology has enhanced our lives and improved the way we work by simply removing constraints and barriers.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If I were to pursue an alternative career, I would love to become a restaurateur. I am fascinated by the creativity and complexity of the culinary arts, and I believe that food has the power to bring people together in a unique and meaningful way.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

One of my favorite and memorable vacation spots is Switzerland. It is a stunning country with breathtaking landscapes, from the majestic Swiss Alps to the serene Lake Geneva. It offers a perfect balance of natural beauty, culture, and adventure. There’s nothing quite like sitting down to a delicious meal and taking in the stunning mountain views.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching

I can’t get enough of the Royal family drama Succession. Each episode is filled with witty dialogue, shocking plot twists, and incredible performances from the talented ensemble cast. It’s no wonder the show has become a cultural phenomenon and one of the most talked-about series on OTT platforms.

When it comes to movies, The Shawshank Redemption is one of the greatest films I’ve ever seen. The powerful themes of hope, redemption, and the human spirit are masterfully portrayed by the films talented cast and crew, making it a true classic that continues to resonate with audiences to this day.

When it comes to campaigns, I always enjoy the ones launched by Tanishq. I resonated with their campaign “Every Women a Diamond’ as it celebrated the resilience and strength of women.

