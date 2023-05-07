Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about downtime. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD, and CEO, PayNearby, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination, and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When not working, I like to meditate. It helps me find my inner balance and helps me navigate my days with ease. Also, whenever I get some free time, I try to unwind with books of different genres. Books inspire and help me gather multiple perspectives to broaden my knowledge and stir my entrepreneurial spirit. They help me become a better person.



How do you spend your weekends?

My weekends are reserved exclusively for my family and friends. Spending time with my son and bonding with him over a movie or a board game is how I like spending my weekends. It rejuvenates me and helps me get back into action with a refreshed mindset.



What are your favourite gadgets?

I am not much of a gadget freak, but my smartphone/iPhone is my go-to gadget. It’s super handy and one thing I can’t do without.



Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I believe I would have been a sportsperson. Playing sports is extremely important for physical and mental health. It brings out the best in an individual and teaches us the importance of leadership and winning.



Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I have a wanderlust and enjoy traveling a lot. Kerala is my favourite vacation spot because of the calmness, solitude, and tranquillity it offers. I also love traveling to Isha Ashram in Coimbatore the place radiates composure and spirituality, which invokes my soul searching. The serene environment and the picturesque beauty de-stresses me completely. It brings peace to my mind and teaches me resilience.

Also Read Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

A TV show, movie, and ad campaign that you highly recommend watching

It is really hard for me to find time to watch a lot of movies, so I’m quite picky with the way I spend my leisure time. ‘Anna and the King’ is one movie that I particularly like. Watching the leader maintain composure amidst handling adversities is definitely worth watching and inspiring. Other than that, while selecting a movie, I prefer light-hearted comedies like ‘Fukrey’ to laugh my heart out.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook