Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Mehernosh Pithawalla, senior vice president and head of brand and strategic insights, Godrej & Boyce, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination, and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

On a weekday, typically, I unwind by watching an OTT series, and I specifically enjoy watching breaking bad. It’s one show I can rewatch and never get bored of.

How do you spend your weekends?

I’m more of a travel enthusiast who loves driving. So most weekends, I drive to new places close to the sea, and I can enjoy the peace and tranquillity that nature offers. I find it a great way to reset for the week ahead. While travelling, I also enjoy experimenting with different cuisines from India and around the world.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I’m quite a gadget enthusiast, so I have everything from the latest phone, tablets, wireless earphones and smartwatches. I’m also an audiophile, so I enjoy watching my favourite OTT series on my home theatre system.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

A little-known fact about me is I was very passionate about performing arts back in the day when I was in college, so I always thought I could be a film director or writer. Although another field I could excel is stand-up comedy.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Among my travels, I’ve enjoyed going to the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania and Masai Mara. I love admiring nature and wildlife and enjoy the serenity of the jungle.

Also Read Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I enjoy watching content with a real-life connection and very strong but meaningful messages to share. For TV, it would be Chornobyl, and for movies, I have a few that I think everyone should watch Schindler’s list and saving private Ryan. On the lighter side, I also recommend watching Taare Zameen Par.

There have been so many brilliant ads over the years, but one that’s really stuck with me is Fevicol. How humour has been integrated into the ads and the product proposition has been so portrayed is just a treat to the viewer, especially a marketing professional like me.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook