Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founder and COO of SUGAR Cosmetics, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

This one’s easy – spend time with my kids, Ranveer and Vikrant. Work consumes so much of the day that I’m always second-guessing myself on whether I’m making enough time for the kids. That’s why if and whenever there is a free slot, I usually make a beeline to my boys. Other than that, I try squeezing a bit of swimming, cycling and running to stay active.

How do you spend your weekends?

Catching up on the sleep deficit that I build up during the week – not sure if that’s the ideal way to keep score but that’s a reality. Besides this, I read a lot about brands that I look up to – their stories and campaigns over the past few decades. So yes, weekends are for inspiration – which is why I also make it a point to speak or meet with other entrepreneurs building in different spaces to share and learn from their experiences..

What are your favorite gadgets?

I have been a tech geek for as long as I can remember. I’ve always had a fascination for trying out the latest content creation apps and gadgets — during my early days of participating in triathlon races I’ve completed the swim-cycle-run routine with a GoPro strapped to me. As of late, as seen on my Instagram, I’ve been experimenting with 360-degree cameras, and learning new techniques which has been very exciting. Another favourite would be road bikes – I ride a Specialized Roubaix, which helps isolate me from the noise and allows me to think through things that have a risk of weighing me down.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

Tough question – I don’t think I would really choose anything other than what I am invested in at the moment – it’s that rare mix of what I love doing and what I think I can be really good at! Hypothetically, if I had to pick something – I could see myself as a sports coach. Very few things can be as invigorating and rewarding as making someone else believe that they have it in them to play a big game – and win! And as an afterthought, maybe a part-time author – since I always, have enjoyed narrative writing.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

In my friends’ circles – I am infamous for packing a few belongings and heading off to Room 106 at The Source Resort at SULA Vineyards. I had spent quite a bit of time there in the days when the first wave of Covid had just receded and everything from the tranquil surroundings to the ‘80s music to the hospitable staff (and of course, the wine!) just makes it a home away from home.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I’m a huge fan of OTT documentaries that chronicle real-life stories of legendary sports or business people – some of the shows I would absolutely recommend would be The Last Dance (based on the life of Michael Jordan), WeCrashed (WeWork), The Dropout (Theranos), Superpumped (Uber) – just to name a few. One movie that I recommend to nearly everyone I meet is RUSH – it’s a 2013 movie about one of the fiercest sporting rivalries – that of Formula 1 drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda – both extremely different personalities on and off the track. And of course, I’d have to be biased with the ad-campaign and say the viral #ShukarHaiSUGARHai campaign that brought SUGAR Cosmetics’ core values to the screen in the form of a tongue-in-cheek commercial.

