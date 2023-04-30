Chai pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Sashi Kumar, MD, Indeed India, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When not working, I usually spend time with my family. My wife, my daughter, and I enjoy going on long rides and trips. Spending time with my family helps me rejuvenate and reenergize myself.

How do you spend your weekend?

My weekends usually revolve around my daughter, who is 7 years old. While we often do different activities together, the one thing that we never miss doing on Sundays is cooking lunch. She is my sous chef and we enjoy our time together in the kitchen, whipping up new dishes and chatting.

What are your favourite gadgets?

My iPad Pro is my favourite gadget and something that I cannot go without. I use it for almost everything, including reading and watching TV shows and movies.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

While I am extremely happy with my current career path, given an option to choose otherwise, I would love to be a chef at a beach resort. It’s the polar opposite of what I do now but I had pursued a degree in hotel management which is the reason for my passion for cooking.

What is your favourite vacation spot?

While there are so many great spots around the world, I must say that mine is in Tamil Nadu. I grew up in Chennai and I love beaches, especially the picturesque stretch between Chennai and Mahabalipuram. I try to spend some time there at least once a year, if only for an extended weekend.

A TV show, movie, and ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

A TV show that I really enjoy is “The Wire” on HBO. I have watched all the seasons thrice and find it absolutely engaging and riveting. I am yet to find a show that is better than The Wire.

A favourite ad campaign would be Indeed’s ‘Don’t just hire, Hire Better’ which takes a spin on the challenges SMBs face when hiring through referrals.