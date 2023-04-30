Chai pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Nisschal Jaain, founder and CEO, Shypmax, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I have free time outside of work, one of my favorite activities is exploring my spirituality and deepening my understanding of the universe. It’s something that has always fascinated me, and I find that it helps me feel more grounded and connected to the world around me. It’s a great way for me to keep my mind engaged and continue growing and evolving, both personally and professionally.

How do you spend your weekends?

On weekends, I typically balance my time between work and leisure activities. I’ll often spend some time thinking about the growth strategy for the company, as it’s important to me to be continuously exploring new ideas and opportunities. But I also value moments with my family and friends, so I make sure to carve out some time for that as well. Sometimes we’ll stay in and I’ll make pizza or just relax at home with my pets, while other times we’ll go out for a round of golf or a swim. And of course, nothing beats unwinding with a glass of wine and a good book at the end of the day.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I have always had a fascination with gadgets, but over time I’ve come to appreciate simplicity and functionality over bells and whistles. While I used to enjoy experimenting with new technology, these days I find that I really only rely on two gadgets: my phone and my Apple TV. I believe that technology should enhance our lives, not complicate them, and these two devices do just that for me.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If I had the opportunity to pursue a different career, I think I would explore my passion for either the wine business or the food industry. Both industries would allow me to combine my love of business with my love of creating and sharing experiences with people.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Well, that’s a tough question! I’ve been fortunate enough to travel to many beautiful places over the years, but if I had to choose, I would say my top four vacation spots in order are London, the Maldives, Hong Kong, and Goa.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

For TV shows, I highly recommend ‘Suits’ on Netflix. It’s a gripping legal drama with complex characters and clever writing. As for movies, I would recommend ‘The Bourne Trilogy’. Finally, for an ad campaign, I would suggest checking out the Fevicol ad campaign from the 90s. It’s a classic campaign that showcased the strong bonding properties of the brand in a fun and memorable way.

