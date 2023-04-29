Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Rohan Bhargava, co-founder, CashKaro and EarnKaro, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I believe in maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and one of my favorite ways to unwind outside work is to travel and explore new places. Traveling not only allows me to take a break from my daily routine but also exposes me to diverse cultures and unique experiences that broaden my perspective and inspire new ideas for my business. In addition to traveling, I also enjoy reading, engaging in outdoor activities, and learning new skills such as playing the violin. These activities not only help me relax and recharge but also foster personal growth and creativity, which I believe are essential qualities for any successful entrepreneur.

How do you spend your weekends?

As an individual who values a balanced lifestyle, I try to make the most of my weekends to rest, recharge, and engage in activities that bring me joy. On weekends, I often catch up with friends and family, explore new places to eat, and take long drives to discover new destinations. I also spend time planning upcoming travel adventures and indulge in some much-needed downtime by catching up on movies and TV shows.

As a business leader, I recognize the importance of hiring in driving the growth of my company. Therefore, I occasionally dedicate some time on weekends to conducting interviews and meeting potential candidates. This enables me to stay actively involved in the hiring process and ensure that we continue to attract top talent that can contribute to the success of our organization. By leveraging my weekends for a balance of relaxation and productivity, I can approach the workweek with a refreshed and motivated mindset.

What are your favorite gadgets?

I highly value efficiency and productivity, hence my iPad has to be one of my favorite gadgets. Its multi-functional capabilities enable me to take notes during meetings, quickly jot down ideas with visual aids which helps me express myself better, produce high-quality PDFs for circulation, and even record important discussions with ease. This has greatly improved my productivity by streamlining my workflow and allowing me to focus on the task at hand without worrying about cumbersome paperwork or note-taking.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I believe that teaching is a noble profession that has a profound impact on society. By helping to shape young minds and imparting knowledge and skills, teachers play a vital role in building a better future. Education has been a driving force in my life, and I have witnessed first-hand how it can positively impact one’s destiny. My personal experiences, as well as those of my wife & co-founder Swati, have reinforced my conviction that education is a powerful tool that can change lives.

As someone who is committed to making a positive difference in the world, I see teaching as an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to society and inspire the next generation.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

While I love traveling to new destinations and experiencing all the world has to offer, Maldives has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on me. I have been fortunate enough to visit Maldives multiple times and each visit has been an incredible experience. From snorkeling with sea turtles to lounging on pristine beaches, the Maldives offers a wide range of activities for travelers seeking adventure or relaxation.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

As someone who appreciates quality entertainment and effective marketing, I have a few recommendations for TV shows, movies, and ad campaigns that have really impacted me.

In terms of TV shows, two timeless classics that I highly recommend are Seinfeld and Friends. Both shows have stood the test of time, resonating with audiences across generations and delivering endless laughs and relatable moments. They are perfect for binge-watching, and I find myself revisiting them time and time again.

When it comes to movies, I suggest checking out Rocky and 3 Idiots. Rocky is a heartwarming tale of perseverance and making the most of opportunities, with plenty of valuable life lessons woven into the storyline. Meanwhile, 3 Idiots takes a refreshing approach to education and success, emphasizing the value of knowledge and skills over grades and conformity.

As for ad campaigns, I was particularly impressed by HUL’s “The Shower Drips” campaign, which aimed to raise awareness about water conservation. The campaign was impactful in its simplicity, highlighting the importance of even the smallest actions in conserving this precious resource. It served as a great example of how effective marketing can also contribute to a greater cause.

