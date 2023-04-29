Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

scorecardresearch
Vidhu Nautiyal, co-founder and chief revenue officer, CloudConnect Communications

Written by BrandWagon Online
Vidhu Nautiyal, co-founder and chief revenue officer, CloudConnect Communications
Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Vidhu Nautiyal, co-founder and chief revenue office , CloudConnect Communications , talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I enjoy reading books in my free time. So, whenever I get some time free, I like to invest it towards reading.

How do you spend your weekends? 

When not working, I usually like to travel (with family and friends) to new places, meet new people, and try new cuisines. It also keeps me refreshed and motivated. In addition, I get to know different places and explore their culture and living, which is so rejuvenating.

What are your favorite gadgets? 

I am in the business of technology and like to keep up with the upcoming gadgets/trends. So, it becomes challenging to choose a few as my favorites. However, I have
always been fond of new gadgets like Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Sat phones, especially those related to communications.

Given the option to choose another career, what would it be?

Though I love my profession very much, if given a chance I would love to be a cricketer. Since childhood, I have been fond of the game and I try my best to watch every match that I can.

Which is your favorite vacation spot? 

I am a person who enjoys every place I visit; there is always something of that place to take with me. If I have to choose, Norway, Northern Lights is my absolute favorite. I can go as many times as I can and can never get bored of it.

A TV show, movie, and ad campaign that you highly recommend watching?

I would recommend Suits (TV Show); everyone should watch it; what a brilliant show and cast; everything is worth spending your time on. For movies, Iron Man is my favorite. I assume everyone has already watched, but again it’s a masterpiece. 
I also recently watched Sabhyata’s Diwali ad campaign #RedefiningThePerception, and the thought behind the campaign is absolutely lovely. As a company founder, I feel everyone should watch and get inspired.

First published on: 29-04-2023 at 11:34 IST

