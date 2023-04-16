Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Faiz Shakir, managing director, Sales, India and SAARC, Nutanix, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I am all about maintaining a healthy work-life balance, so I make sure to take breaks from emails and work regularly. Spending quality time with my two daughters is the highlight of my day, and we love exploring new cuisines together as a family. Whether it’s starting our day with the best street-side dosa or ending it at our favourite Thai restaurant, food always brings us closer. Whenever our schedule permits, we take short breaks and travel to recharge and create memories.

How do you spend your weekends?

On weekends, you’ll find me with my extended family. We have a weekly tradition of sharing at least one meal together, and I always make a point to never miss it, no matter how busy my week has been. Sometimes, that means rushing home on Friday evenings. Once our kids are in bed, my wife and I regularly indulge in binge-watching the latest shows. If there happens to be a live comedy show in town, my wife and I try our best to attend it in person. We are huge fans of Vir Das and Improv and rarely miss their performances when they take place in Bangalore.

What are your favorite gadgets?

Even though my work centers around technology, I prioritize functionality and purpose over flashy gadgets. Of course, I keep up to date with the latest tech trends, but I believe in using gadgets that improve my work efficiency and productivity. That’s why I’m a loyal Windows laptop user and have been using Android for years. Smartwatches may be all the rage these days, but I still prefer the classic design and practicality of a traditional watch.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I would love to be a teacher or professor. Given time and an opportunity, it is something I would love to do in the future.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

The Maldives has always been my number one pick for a holiday destination. I’ve been fortunate enough to visit the islands a few times, but its natural beauty, white sands beaches and amazing seafood keep taking me back for more.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

As a self-professed movie buff, I enjoy watching good Hindi movies and ‘3 Idiots’ never fails to captivate me, no matter how many times I’ve seen it. Among English movies, one that holds a special place in my heart and that I wholeheartedly recommend as a must-watch is ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’. Recently, I’ve been binge-watching ‘Rocket Boys’ and thoroughly enjoying every minute of it. Speaking of ad campaigns, the Fevicol ads from the 90s and early 2000s have always been my absolute favorites due to their simple humor-led content, memorable characters and quirky taglines.

Also Read Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook