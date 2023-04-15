Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Nikita Bhargav, CEO and co-founder of NittyGritti, talks to BrandWagon Online about her weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

Reading the paper is something I quite like to do especially when I am not working, and ironically I always find myself behind on the news. There are days that I have an entire week’s papers handy to catch up on whenever time allows. I dominantly enjoy print media, and if I do get some extra time on my hands then I also look at all the long-format editorial content, it’s an insightful read for sure.

How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends are reserved for the near and dear ones, be it watching documentaries, conversing with my family, or spending time with my dog on long walks. I take time out to be around people that I hold close to my heart. However, being an early-stage startup, we can’t switch work off completely, so there is always some or the other work which finds its way into my weekend plans. In the end, though, it’s all about balance really, to keep everyone happy.

What are your favorite gadgets?

My phone would have to be my favorite gadget as everything about it is very convenient. It also keeps me updated with everything happening around me, even when I am on the move. Any working professional would choose a phone as their favorite gadget as it gets a lot done, work and entertainment-wise.

Given an option to choose another, what would it be?

I would choose to be an artist, that goes without saying. It had been one of my most vividly thought-out dreams ever since I was in school. As time progressed, that dream got lost amongst other things which were perhaps more important at that given point in time. I still do hope to find that zing and maybe hopefully reinvent myself as one.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

My favorite vacation spot would be Sri Lanka. The island country has everything I like- less traffic, great weather, fantastic architecture & clean beaches. It is truly an experience to spend some quality time there, one always finds themselves in awe. Another plus point of visiting Sri Lanka is that you don’t feel like an outsider.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

My preferred content of consumption is documentaries- I can watch documentaries made on any subject under the sun. I sometimes even go through phases on a specific subject and then just keep looking for content related to that subject. It allows me to explore and get intrigued by specific topics that might not garner my interest at the moment, or it introduces me to brand new subjects where I can begin with a clean slate. My last fascination was Space and the possibilities of life beyond Earth. Much like work, sometimes you get the jest within you to deep dive for more information and learn newer things.

My preferred choice of movies is those which are adapted from books. Currently, I’m watching Shantaram. It’s an adaptation of the book by Gregory Roberts, and it makes for a good series, and with only 1 episode airing per week, I enjoy looking forward to the next development.

Also Read Godrej Appliances unveils its TV campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook