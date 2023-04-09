Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Sachin Chadha, director of Milap Cosmetics, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

My demanding work schedule limits much of my leisure time, and it’s a rare sight to see me not working. But whenever I get some free time during my work, I usually spend it looking through social media to see what is presently hot in the industry or watching movies or TV shows that are now trendy.

How do you spend your weekends?

I’m the sort of person that balances my personal and professional lives separately. During weekends, I enjoy spending quality time with my friends and family. Throughout my engaging schedule, I only get my perfect moments on weekends.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I have a strong fixation with timepieces and have a massive collection in my closet. I always choose APs and Rolex over any gadgets. The thing with watches is that they are fashionable, attractive, and versatile. Besides this, my smartphone is also an essential gadget for me since it keeps me up to speed on my business updates and allows me to connect with my family and friends.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I love my work and thoroughly cherish it. Still, if I had to choose, I would like to be a pilot again. Many people are unaware that I was a commercial pilot before entering the profession, and that was such a wonderful experience for me.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I enjoy exploring new areas, and I have several favourites. Dubai appeals to me personally because of its advancements. The primary modern attractions in Dubai go beyond its desert safaris and landmarks; they also provide countless shopping options, and I enjoy shopping from there. Other than that, my favourite place for a perfect vacay is Milan, a stunning city in Italy. Their artwork and buildings are aesthetically beautiful.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching

I enjoy Shark Tank because the concept is fresh and the programme is instructive and innovative. The programme gave me so much knowledge. If we are talking about movies, I really enjoyed ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and ‘Devil Wears Prada’. Moreover, the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” also had a big influence on my life. In the movie, “Leonardo DiCaprio” did a fantastic job portraying “Jordan Belfort.” In terms of advertising campaigns, I liked the notion of Blink it and Indigo Airlines since it was unique and innovative.

Also Read BrandWagon Ad Talk with Plum’s Shivani Behl

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook