Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Danish Malik, co-founder and CEO of Boomlet Media Private Limited, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I am a workaholic and as an entrepreneur, most of my time is dedicated to working hence I get very limited free time. When I am not working I utilize that time to either improve or develop new skills like business strategies, planning and also prefer networking or reading.

How do you spend your weekends?

I utilize the time I get from weekends to spend quality time with my family, trying to make as many memories as possible with my daughter. I am also working on a personal project, building my farmhouse away from the city that I visit along with my family to clear my mind and be able to start fresh for the coming week.

What are your favorite gadgets?

I am not a tech-savvy person and have very limited exposure to the latest gadgets but I make up for it by switching to the latest smartphone that I can get my hands on whenever possible. I am very keen on star-gazing so I am enthusiastic about having a telescope. Other than that, I’m an avid gamer which has led me to collect various gaming consoles, cars, and collectibles.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I am a firm believer in giving back to society, recently our team launched Younity charitable trust that is aimed at uplifting the underprivileged. I would love to lead a Corporate Social Responsibility campaign at Boomlet Media and do whatever I can in my ability for that campaign.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

I love to explore new places, try different cuisines, especially the local food, and explore different genres of music to connect better with different cultures. Each place has a ton to offer, but my favorite vacation spot would be Turkey or Amsterdam.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching

One of my all-time favorite ad campaigns is ‘Marathon walker’ by Ogilvy Paris for Water for Africa, which brought people’s attention to the water crisis in Africa. The movie that I recently watched was ‘Not Okay’ where a girl fakes her trip to Paris to update her social media presence.

