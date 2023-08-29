Centuary Mattress has announced the onboarding of badminton player PV Sindhu as its brand ambassador. In PV Sindhu’s new role off the court, she will be championing the importance of the right mattress for fitness and well-being by using Centuary’s products. As per the company, Sindhu’s national popularity as Padma Bhushan awardee and most decorated badminton player would enable the brand to reach different geographies across the country.

Speaking on the announcement, Uttam Malani, executive director, Centuary Mattress said, “We are elated to welcome PV Sindhu to the Centuary family as our new brand ambassador. Sindhu is a perfect fit for Centuary through shared values of excellence and dedication. While Centuary is India’s Sleep Specialist, Sindhu is surely India’s Sports Specialist and her achievements speak for themselves. We are proud to be associated with a champion such as Sindhu; and look forward to reaching out to all individuals with our innovative products and informative campaigns through this collaboration.”

“Joining hands with Centuary Mattress is an exciting step for me. Their dedication to innovative sleep solutions aligns perfectly with my belief in the importance of rest. Just as rigorous training is vital for success, so is the restorative power of a good night’s sleep on the right mattress. I’m thrilled to be a part of Centuary’s journey, advocating for healthier sleep solutions for holistic well-being,” PV Sindhu added.

Centuary recently introduced Gel Latex, A-Rise and Viscopedic mattresses to transform how people sleep. The company claims to be present across 18 states with 4500+ dealers and 450+ exclusive brand stores. It has manufacturing plants located in Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar, company-operated sales depots in Pune, Bangalore, Warangal, Vizag, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Sambalpur and sales offices across South, East, and West India.

