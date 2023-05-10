Center fruit launches campaign ‘Mood Ting Tong’ with ambassador Harmanpreet Kaur

Center fruit from the house of Perfetti Van Melle India has launched a campaign ‘Mood Ting Tong League’.

As per the information, the brand has roped in cricketer and captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur and digital influencer RJ Sukriti as protagonists.

Commenting on the campaign, Gunjan Khetan, marketing director at Perfetti Van Melle India, stated, “Cricket holds a special place in the heart of every Indian, and we believe it is crucial to also celebrate the immense talent and potential within women’s cricket. With the Mood Ting Tong League campaign, we are not only embracing India’s passion for cricket but also striving to shine a spotlight on women’s cricket.”

The ambassadors are seen in a creative banter around gully cricket featuring Center fruit’s tennis ball shaped chewing gum.

As per the company, this digital series aims to mirror India’s passion for sports, especially women’s cricket through the idea of gully cricket, and bring alive the fervor.

“By featuring Harmanpreet, who embodies the dynamism of women’s cricket, we hope to inspire a new wave of enthusiasm among fans. Through our ting tong way, we aspire to create an inclusive and empowering cricketing experience that resonates with both existing fans and new audiences alike,” added Gunjan Khetan.

Taking the insight from how a tennis ball has traditionally been used while playing gully cricket in India, the campaign will feature Center fruit tennis ball-shaped gum.

Additionally, the digital-only series will be promoted on social media platform like Instagram.

