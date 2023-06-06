CEAT partners with Matthew Hayden as brand ambassador

As part of this association, CEAT has launched a four-part talk show series titled “CEAT Timeout,” featuring Hayden as the host in conversation with Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Lakshmi Narayanan B, chief marketing officer, CEAT Limited said, “The “CEAT Timeout” series is an engaging talk show that is packed with expert analysis, predictions and strategies of our cricketers for the upcoming World Test Championship. Matthew Hayden’s passion for the sport and his ability to connect with fans make him the perfect choice to host these series. We believe that this collaboration will not only strengthen our brand’s association with cricket but also provide our audience with unique and entertaining content.”

As per the company, the “CEAT Timeout” series showcases the conversations between Hayden and Gavaskar, covering various aspects of cricket, including their personal experiences, opinions on the current state of the game, and predictions for the upcoming World Test Championship.

Additionally, the first two episodes of “CEAT Timeout with Matthew Hayden and Sunil Gavaskar ” have been released and the remaining two episodes are scheduled for release today, June 6, 2023.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook