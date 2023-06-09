CCL Products acquires coffee brands from Löfbergs Group

CCL Products has acquired Percol, Rocket Fuel, Plantation Wharf, The London Blend, Perk Up and Percol Fusion from Food Brands Group, a subsidiary of Löfbergs Group. The agreement accelerates CCL’s strategy in expanding the manufacturing and distribution of FMCG products globally.

“We’ve had tremendous success in developing a consumer brand proposition at home and welcome the opportunity to develop a similar approach in other markets by adopting and improving local brands. In close cooperation with our UK sales and marketing partner, we will innovate, introduce new products and focus on B2C and B2B marketing to realise value for our shareholders, employees, partners and clients,” Praveen Jaipuriar, CEO, CCL said.

Also Read Life Health Foods unveils advertisement for So Good

The acquisition will give CCL access to major supermarkets in the UK, which is Europe’s largest instant coffee market with annual retail sales of $850 million. Percol is a brand launched in 1987 which achieved milestones and has stood for sustainability all along. The Percol product range comprises instant coffee, roast and ground coffee and coffee bags.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook