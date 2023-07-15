CBS Sports Network to air MLC matches during inaugural season

Major League Cricket (MLC) has announced that selected matches of the inaugural season will be aired live on CBS Sports Network. The broadcasts will feature a 30-camera set-up for the matches at Grand Prairie Stadium in North Texas and Church Street Park in North Carolina.

Players set to take part in MLC include Afghanistan T20 captain Rashid Khan, Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and David Miller, West Indies’ Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, Australia’s Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch, England’s Jason Roy and New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

Talking about the league, Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder, Major League Cricket said, “Major League Cricket showcases the very best players from the world’s second most popular sport playing right here in America. Billions of fans worldwide love this sport and we’re delighted to bring adrenaline-packed matches taking place this July in front of sold-out crowds in Texas and North Carolina to the wide audience CBS Sports Network reaches.”

The announcers for the league includes cricketer Sunil Gavaskar from India, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, former New Zealand international Danny Morrison and former Zimbabwe international Mpumelelo Mbangwa. Experienced announcers Natalie Germanos (South Africa) and Alan Wilkins (Wales) along with rising star Nikhil Uttamchandani (Barbados) complete the commentary team.

Moreover, six teams will compete in MLC’s inaugural season from July 13 to July 30. This includes the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom. The Dallas-area of the Grand Prairie Stadium will host 12 matches with seven matches taking place at Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

